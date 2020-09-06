Stearns Financial Services Group Has $834,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. 24,568,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,727,580. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

