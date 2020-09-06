Stearns Financial Services Group Has $726,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,474,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,210,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

