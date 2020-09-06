Stearns Financial Services Group Has $683,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 240,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,548. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $69.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47.

