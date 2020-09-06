Stearns Financial Services Group Has $625,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after buying an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 201.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $94,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,785 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 43.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,562,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.86. 8,271,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.