Stearns Financial Services Group Has $45.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 7.2% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stearns Financial Services Group owned about 0.16% of iShares Gold Trust worth $45,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 55,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,895,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,918,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

