Stearns Financial Services Group Has $32.99 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Stearns Financial Services Group increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April makes up 5.2% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April were worth $32,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter worth about $294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. 110,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,589. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

