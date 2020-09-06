Stearns Financial Services Group Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,619 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 94,346.6% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,840,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 84,750,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,751,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,225.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,963,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,764 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 473.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,028,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,523,000 after buying an additional 848,784 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,722,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.82. 813,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,505. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

