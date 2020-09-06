Stearns Financial Services Group Has $14.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.2% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.06 on Friday, hitting $313.29. 2,330,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.63. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

