Stearns Financial Services Group Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 54.8% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 16,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.66. 5,243,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

