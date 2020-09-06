Stearns Financial Services Group Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,371 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TFC. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $39.16. 8,359,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,987. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.