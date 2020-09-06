Stearns Financial Services Group Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stearns Financial Services Group reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. 33,992,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,121,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

