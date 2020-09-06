Stearns Financial Services Group Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. TCG Advisors LP grew its position in Visa by 314.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 12,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $7,591,000. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 19.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $214,921,000 after acquiring an additional 183,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 610.6% in the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.66. 13,240,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.23 and its 200 day moving average is $186.96. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $397.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

