Stearns Financial Services Group Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stearns Financial Services Group reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,287,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,194,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

