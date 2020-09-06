Stearns Financial Services Group Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in CSX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CSX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 142.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 18.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

