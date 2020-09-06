Stearns Financial Services Group Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.76. 4,836,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

