Stearns Financial Services Group Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stearns Financial Services Group lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $140.47. 5,250,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,658. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.19. The company has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

