Stearns Financial Services Group Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stearns Financial Services Group lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 667,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,132,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,414,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,706,000 after acquiring an additional 233,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,620,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,106 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,198,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,615. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

