Stearns Financial Services Group Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stearns Financial Services Group reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,493 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,640 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.16. 5,024,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328,537. The company has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

