Stearns Financial Services Group Buys Shares of 190,716 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September comprises 0.8% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth approximately $13,795,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 729.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter.

PSEP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 554,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

