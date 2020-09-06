Stearns Financial Services Group Buys 190 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,923,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,512. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

