Stearns Financial Services Group Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Stearns Financial Services Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

VSS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.45. 153,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

