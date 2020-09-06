Stearns Financial Services Group Boosts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Stearns Financial Services Group increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 10,537.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March makes up approximately 1.9% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMAR. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,501,000. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 226,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $1,087,000.

Shares of PMAR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. 104,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

