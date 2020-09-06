Starbase (STAR) Reaches Market Cap of $180,949.84

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Starbase has a market cap of $180,949.84 and approximately $1,811.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.28 or 0.05203887 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034247 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00050709 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.