Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,107 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $13,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $170.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.11 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Square from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,703 shares of company stock worth $34,192,014 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

