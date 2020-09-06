Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SFM. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,236,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,758,000 after acquiring an additional 93,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,191,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,341,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 562,395 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after buying an additional 397,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,564,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

