Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Holdings Cut by Sonic Fund II L.P.

Sonic Fund II L.P. cut its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,908 shares during the quarter. Spirit Airlines comprises 3.9% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sonic Fund II L.P. owned about 0.49% of Spirit Airlines worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 498,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 303,495 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 284,300 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 629.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 251,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 217,035 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAVE. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.88. 12,392,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,020,392. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

