Sphere Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Sphere has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $3,318.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Sphere has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,211.76 or 0.99414244 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002414 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000432 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00184815 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000873 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

