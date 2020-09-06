SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1,770.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,963 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $281,022,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,521,000 after buying an additional 4,100,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after buying an additional 350,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,642,000 after buying an additional 676,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,255,000 after buying an additional 954,777 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

