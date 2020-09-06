S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $50,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,564 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $345.18 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

