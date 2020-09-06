S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $11.30 Per Share

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $11.30 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.54.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $345.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.12. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 126.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

