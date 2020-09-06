South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $270.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.45.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

