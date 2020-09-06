Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Sonoco Products worth $28,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $2,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $1,638,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. 329,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,407. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

