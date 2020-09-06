SONNET BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) PT Raised to $8.00

SONNET BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SONN opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02. SONNET BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About SONNET BioTherapeutics
Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for SONNET BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONNET BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.