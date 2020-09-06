SONNET BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) PT Raised to $8.00

SONNET BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02. SONNET BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get SONNET BioTherapeutics alerts:

About SONNET BioTherapeutics

SONNET BioTherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company that engages in development of bi and tri functional therapies that can simulate or block immune-modulating targets to control cancer. The company uses albumin binding single chain antibody fragment (scFv) for delivery of recombinant human-cytokines (rH-cytokines) and other validated targets.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SONNET BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONNET BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.