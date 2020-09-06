Sonic Fund II L.P. Purchases Shares of 200,000 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sonic Fund II L.P. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.8% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,995 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $325,418,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,694,000 after acquiring an additional 153,258 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,381,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,486,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,155. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

