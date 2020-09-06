Sonic Fund II L.P. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Sonic Fund II L.P. boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Third Point Reinsurance accounts for 1.5% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sonic Fund II L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 234,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Medhi Mahmud bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPRE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 264,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $806.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.02 million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

