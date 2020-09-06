Sonic Fund II L.P. Makes New $6.64 Million Investment in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sonic Fund II L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,000. United Continental comprises about 3.3% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sonic Fund II L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of United Continental as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of United Continental by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 33,062,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,261,172. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

