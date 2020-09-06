Sonic Fund II L.P. Invests $15.36 Million in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sonic Fund II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,360,000. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 7.6% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. 48,482,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,788,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.