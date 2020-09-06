Sonic Fund II L.P. Has $2.81 Million Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Sonic Fund II L.P. lessened its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 60.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Hawaiian comprises 1.4% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sonic Fund II L.P.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,823,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hawaiian by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Hawaiian by 3.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hawaiian by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 851,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.37. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

