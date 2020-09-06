Sonic Fund II L.P. Cuts Position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Sonic Fund II L.P. decreased its stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Regenxbio accounts for 7.6% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sonic Fund II L.P. owned approximately 1.11% of Regenxbio worth $15,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. BidaskClub cut Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regenxbio stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.41. 375,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Regenxbio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

