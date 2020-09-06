Sonic Fund II L.P. Buys Shares of 200,000 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Sonic Fund II L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000. SeaWorld Entertainment makes up about 1.5% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sonic Fund II L.P. owned about 0.26% of SeaWorld Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.38.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

