SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Director Sells $387,192.96 in Stock

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $387,192.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 219.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. SolarWinds Corp has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $22.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWI. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,051,000 after buying an additional 162,393 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

