So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.87.

SY stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.89 and a beta of 0.29.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in So-Young International by 599.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,013,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,622 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 872,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 215,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,435,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 188,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 68,855 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

