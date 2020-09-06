Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNN. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

