SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth $288,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 144.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 139.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. 41.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

