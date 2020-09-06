Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Shares of Smart Global stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.44 million, a PE ratio of -199.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Smart Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new position in Smart Global in the first quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Smart Global by 39.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 929,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 657.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 172,843 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Global during the first quarter worth $2,861,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 319.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 67,751 shares during the period.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.