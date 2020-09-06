Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of SBGI opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,026,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

