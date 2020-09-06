Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 372.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,135,989 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.45% of Simon Property Group worth $87,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059,066 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after buying an additional 4,602,519 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,393,000 after buying an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,996,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,099,000 after buying an additional 185,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

NYSE SPG traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.24. 6,846,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,005,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $163.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.