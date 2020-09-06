Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 391,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,070. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALU traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 92,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,748. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

KALU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

