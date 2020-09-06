Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 555 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $32,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 907,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 90,950 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,574. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

