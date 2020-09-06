Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 222,065 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222,065 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.63% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $29,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,362. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

